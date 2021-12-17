Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CQP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

CQP opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.04. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

