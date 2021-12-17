Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $224.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

