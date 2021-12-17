Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells $912,649.15 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $912,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,670.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chewy by 1,278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

