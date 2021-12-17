Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 70,082 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,278.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after buying an additional 329,632 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,322 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,670.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.91.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.