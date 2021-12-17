Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.70. 113,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $575.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 39.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 288.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chico's FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

