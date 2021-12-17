Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $3.29 on Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00007053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market cap of $104.34 million and $909,303.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00202949 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

