Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

CDTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

