Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $60.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $253.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

