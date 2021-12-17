Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $254.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

