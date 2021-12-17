Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,939 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 4,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,252,871. The company has a market capitalization of $253.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

