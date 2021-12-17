Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZD. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $93.78 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average is $129.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 5,767.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Ziff Davis by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 158,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

