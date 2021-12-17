Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.