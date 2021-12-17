CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the November 15th total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.2 days.

Shares of CHKGF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. 7,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,646. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

