Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.06

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 4320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. On average, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

