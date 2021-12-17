Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $661.31

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.31 ($8.74) and traded as high as GBX 926.50 ($12.24). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 918.50 ($12.14), with a volume of 496,131 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLIN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.59) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.57) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.37) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 740 ($9.78).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 41.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 667.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 662.04.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

