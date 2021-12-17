CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,888.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,891.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,731.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.