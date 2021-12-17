Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Insider Larry J. Miller Sells 1,104 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) insider Larry J. Miller sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $24,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.70. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

