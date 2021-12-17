CoinLoan (CLT) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $55.32 million and $362,179.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for $28.37 or 0.00059174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.51 or 0.08244488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.64 or 0.99873587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002706 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

