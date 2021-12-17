Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 20th

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:MITAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 20th. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITAU opened at $9.87 on Friday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITAU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period.

