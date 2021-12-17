Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $636.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

