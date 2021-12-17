Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,030,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,122,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,776,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.90. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

