Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $270.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.21 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.88 and a 200-day moving average of $272.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.