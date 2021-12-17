Colorado Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.