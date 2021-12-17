Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.88.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. Comcast has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.