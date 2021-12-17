Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 0.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

NYSE HASI opened at $51.58 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

