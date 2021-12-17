Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 8,095 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for 0.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

