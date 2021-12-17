Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $142,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.00. 5,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.