Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,537 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $322,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.97. 183,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,948. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

