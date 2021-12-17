Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $121.31 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $121,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.49. 1,423,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,270,049. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

