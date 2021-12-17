Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $86.59 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,933 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $86,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,516 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.60.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.