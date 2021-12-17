Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 14,963 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $172,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $158.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,947. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.56 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

