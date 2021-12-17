Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 40,279 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,279 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.25% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $102,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,872,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,644,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,778,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,135. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $83.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

