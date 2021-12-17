Community Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Shares of COST opened at $552.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.36 and a 200 day moving average of $455.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

