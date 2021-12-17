Community Bank N.A. Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 51.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 143.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,185 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

