Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5,977.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

