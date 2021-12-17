Community Bank N.A. Makes New $54,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,095 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

