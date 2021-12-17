Community Bank N.A. Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,831,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after buying an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after buying an additional 711,420 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after buying an additional 481,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 457,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 299,825 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $69.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

