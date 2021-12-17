Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 2,912 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,649,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 851,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 785,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 722,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 574,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $29.35 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

