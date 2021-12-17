Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $376,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,421 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 3,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

