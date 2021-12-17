Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $451,000 Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,140,000.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.03 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $100.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02.

