Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $99,000 Investment in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the third quarter worth about $12,388,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVRU opened at $9.97 on Friday. SilverSPAC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92.

