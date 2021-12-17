Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

HACK opened at $59.47 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66.

