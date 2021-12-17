Comparing DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Yext alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yext and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 2 0 2.25 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

Yext presently has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.21%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Yext.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yext and DoubleDown Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $354.66 million 3.80 -$94.69 million ($0.70) -14.83 DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.08 $53.62 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Yext.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -23.17% -41.14% -15.25% DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Yext on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.