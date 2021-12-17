Comparing Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) & Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and Starbucks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A Starbucks 14.45% -55.34% 12.84%

This table compares Dutch Bros and Starbucks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Starbucks $29.06 billion 4.59 $4.20 billion $3.55 32.00

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Starbucks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Starbucks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dutch Bros and Starbucks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89 Starbucks 0 9 19 0 2.68

Dutch Bros currently has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.86%. Starbucks has a consensus price target of $124.15, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Dutch Bros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Starbucks.

Summary

Starbucks beats Dutch Bros on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores. The Channel Development segment include sales of packaged coffee, tea, and ready-to-drink beverages to customers outside of its company-operated and licensed stores. The company brands include Evolution Fresh, Teavana, Tazo Tea and Seattle’s Best. Starbucks was founded by Jerry Baldwin and Howard D. Schultz on November 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

