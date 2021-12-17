Comparing MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MP Materials alerts:

75.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MP Materials and South32, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78 South32 1 4 4 1 2.50

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.12%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than South32.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and South32’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 55.38 -$21.83 million $0.67 62.46 South32 $5.48 billion 2.34 -$195.00 million N/A N/A

MP Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South32.

Risk and Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South32 has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and South32’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87% South32 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MP Materials beats South32 on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa. The Worsley Alumina segment offers bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Western Australia. The Hillside Aluminium segment offers aluminium smelters at Richards Bay, South Africa. The Mozal Aluminium segment includes aluminium smelter in Mozambique. The Brazil Alumina segment covers alumina refinery in Brazil. The South Africa Energy Coal segment comprises of open-cut and underground energy coal mines and processing operations in South Africa. The Illawarra Metallurgical Coal segment consists of underground metallurgical coal mines in New South Wales, Australia. The Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal segment involves in the exploration and development of metallurgical coal deposit in Queensland, Australia. The Australia Manganese segment produces manganese ore in the Northern Territory and manganese alloys in Tasmania. The South Africa Manganese segment

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.