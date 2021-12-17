Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.