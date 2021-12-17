Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Neha Narkhede Sells 166,667 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neha Narkhede also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Neha Narkhede sold 86,667 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,992,293.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. 6,960,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,748. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.29.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

