ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,063 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,091,000 after purchasing an additional 272,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of COP stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

