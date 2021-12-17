Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $3.09 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ED stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.62. 10,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.