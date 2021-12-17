Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00. The stock traded as high as C$2,283.86 and last traded at C$2,275.22, with a volume of 4284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,252.57.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,400.00 price objective (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,350.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,165.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,042.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.35 billion and a PE ratio of 108.22.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 67.2300023 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

